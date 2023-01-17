71-Year-Old Dragged By Scooter On Bengaluru Road After Accident

Bengaluru: A 71-year-old man was dragged by a scooter on a busy road in Bengaluru in broad daylight on Tuesday, a video showed.

The scooter rider, Sahil, had collided with the man’s car. As the man, Muttappa, got off the car to confront Sahil, he tried to get away on his scooter. At this point, the elderly man lunged and grabbed on to the scooter. The 25-year-old rider did not stop, so Muttappa was dragged behind the scooter, the video showed.

#WATCH | Man being dragged behind a scooter on Bengaluru's Magadi road The victim is currently under medical treatment a city hospital. The two-wheeler driver has been apprehended by the police at PS Govindaraj Nagar: DCP West Bengaluru (Video verified by Police) pic.twitter.com/nntPxaZxSu — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2023

“The reason is accidental touch between the two wheeler and the Bolero,” said DCP Laxman Nirbargi.

The man suffered a few scratches and the scooter rider has been arrested.

“He should not have done this. Such reckless riding is not good. I just want that he does not repeat this with anyone else,” said Muttappa.