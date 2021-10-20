71 Minors Among 559 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 559 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 87 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 70,586 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.79%.

Among the new cases, 321 are in quarantine and 238 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1036532 with 4785 active cases.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 12

3. Bargarh: 2

4. Bhadrak: 5

5. Balangir: 3

6. Boudh: 18

7. Cuttack: 54

8. Deogarh: 2

9. Dhenkanal: 10

10. Ganjam: 4

11. Jagatsinghpur: 14

12. Jajpur: 14

13. Jharsuguda: 2

14. Kandhamal: 2

15. Kendrapada: 4

16. Khurda: 279

17. Koraput: 6

18. Mayurbhanj: 8

19. Nayagarh: 9

20. Puri: 14

21. Rayagada: 1

22. Sambalpur: 16

23. Sundargarh: 10

24. State Pool: 68