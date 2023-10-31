71 Guns Seized, 26 Poachers Arrested In Similipal

Mayurbhanj: In a major crackdown on poachers and for the protection of Similipal, the police have effected a major arrest and seize operation said reports on Tuesday.

According to latest reports in order to protect Similipal from poaching a number of steps are being undertaken.

As many as 32 cases have been filed during the search operations under as many as 14 police jurisdictions.

Furthermore, as many as 71 country guns have been seized by the police said reliable police sources today.

During the first phase of the crackdown in August this year, police and Forest Department personnel seized 156 country-made guns and arrested more than 26 poachers. In both phases combined, they have seized 227 guns and lodged 80 cases against the poachers.

The increasing poacher menace in Simlipal National Park, especially the killing of two forest guards earlier this year, compelled the police and Forest Department to launch a crackdown on wildlife hunters and dealers in the region in 14 police station areas.

The Mayurbhanj district police had deployed three platoons of force inside the wildlife sanctuary to deal with the crime and nab the poachers.