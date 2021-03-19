71 COVID-19 patients recuperate
COVID Recovery
StateBreakingTop News

71 COVID-19 patients recuperate, Odisha’s recovery tally at 3,35,994

By PragativadiNews 1 0

Bhubaneswar: Another 71 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 14 from Mayurbhanj
  • 14 from Sundargarh
  • 11 from Cuttack
  • 6 from Baleswar
  • 5 from Khordha
  • 4 from Deogarh
  • 4 from Gajapati
  • 3 from Anugul
  • 3 from Ganjam
  • 3 from Sambalpur
  • 2 from Bolangir
  • 1 from Rayagada
  • 1 from State Pool

With another 71 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,35,994, said the H & FW Dept.

PragativadiNews 1 2643 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Breaking