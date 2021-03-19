71 COVID-19 patients recuperate, Odisha’s recovery tally at 3,35,994

Bhubaneswar: Another 71 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 14 from Mayurbhanj
- 14 from Sundargarh
- 11 from Cuttack
- 6 from Baleswar
- 5 from Khordha
- 4 from Deogarh
- 4 from Gajapati
- 3 from Anugul
- 3 from Ganjam
- 3 from Sambalpur
- 2 from Bolangir
- 1 from Rayagada
- 1 from State Pool
With another 71 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,35,994, said the H & FW Dept.