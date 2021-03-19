71 COVID-19 patients recuperate, Odisha’s recovery tally at 3,35,994

Bhubaneswar: Another 71 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

14 from Mayurbhanj

14 from Sundargarh

11 from Cuttack

6 from Baleswar

5 from Khordha

4 from Deogarh

4 from Gajapati

3 from Anugul

3 from Ganjam

3 from Sambalpur

2 from Bolangir

1 from Rayagada

1 from State Pool

With another 71 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,35,994, said the H & FW Dept.