70th Senior National Volleyball Ch’ship: Odisha Men Win 3rd Consecutive Match

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Men Team won their 3rd consecutive match by defeating Madhya Pradesh in 3:1 sets (23-25, 25-23, 25-21 & 25-16) at the 70th Senior National Volleyball Championship 2021-22 being held at Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium, Campus 13, KIIT Deemed to be University in Bhubaneswar.

DAY 3 RESULTS:

MEN:

Ladakh beat West Bengal by 3:0 sets

Delhi beat Uttar Pradesh by 3:0 sets

Punjab beat Uttaranchal 3:1 sets

Gujarat beat Chhattisgarh by 3:2 sets

Maharashtra beat Pondicherry by 3:0 sets

Chandigarh beat Himachal Pradesh by 3:2 sets

Andhra Pradesh beat Jammu Kashmir by 3:0 sets

Odisha beat Madhya Pradesh by 3:1 sets

WOMEN:

Telangana beat Ladakh by 3:0 sets

Gujarat beat Jharkhand by 3:0 sets

Madhya Pradesh beat Bihar by 3:0 sets

Pondicherry beat Uttaranchal by 3:1 sets

Uttar Pradesh beat Chhattisgarh by 3:0 sets

Railways beat West Bengal by 3:0 sets

Chandigarh beat Delhi by 3:0 sets

Odisha as a state has been allotted five Volleyball National Championships – 36th Junior National Volleyball (B & G) Championship 2009, 41st Sub-Junior National Volleyball (B & G) Championship 2019, 68th Senior National Volleyball (M & W) Championship 2020-21, 69th Senior National Volleyball (M & W) Championship 2021 and 70th Senior National Volleyball (M & W) Championship 2021-22. All five championships have been conducted at KIIT premises.