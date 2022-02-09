70th Senior National Volleyball Ch’ship: Odisha Men Win 3rd Consecutive Match
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Men Team won their 3rd consecutive match by defeating Madhya Pradesh in 3:1 sets (23-25, 25-23, 25-21 & 25-16) at the 70th Senior National Volleyball Championship 2021-22 being held at Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium, Campus 13, KIIT Deemed to be University in Bhubaneswar.
DAY 3 RESULTS:
MEN:
- Ladakh beat West Bengal by 3:0 sets
- Delhi beat Uttar Pradesh by 3:0 sets
- Punjab beat Uttaranchal 3:1 sets
- Gujarat beat Chhattisgarh by 3:2 sets
- Maharashtra beat Pondicherry by 3:0 sets
- Chandigarh beat Himachal Pradesh by 3:2 sets
- Andhra Pradesh beat Jammu Kashmir by 3:0 sets
- Odisha beat Madhya Pradesh by 3:1 sets
WOMEN:
- Telangana beat Ladakh by 3:0 sets
- Gujarat beat Jharkhand by 3:0 sets
- Madhya Pradesh beat Bihar by 3:0 sets
- Pondicherry beat Uttaranchal by 3:1 sets
- Uttar Pradesh beat Chhattisgarh by 3:0 sets
- Railways beat West Bengal by 3:0 sets
- Chandigarh beat Delhi by 3:0 sets
Odisha as a state has been allotted five Volleyball National Championships – 36th Junior National Volleyball (B & G) Championship 2009, 41st Sub-Junior National Volleyball (B & G) Championship 2019, 68th Senior National Volleyball (M & W) Championship 2020-21, 69th Senior National Volleyball (M & W) Championship 2021 and 70th Senior National Volleyball (M & W) Championship 2021-22. All five championships have been conducted at KIIT premises.