70th Senior National Volleyball Championship 2021-22 From 7 to 13 Feb

Bhubaneswar: The 70th Senior National Volleyball (Men & Women) Championship 2021-22 is going to be organized by Odisha Volleyball Association (OVA) under the aegis of Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) at Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium, KIIT Deemed to be University from 07th – 13th February 2022. For the first time in the history of Indian Volleyball, KIIT University is going to make a hat-trick by hosting the Senior National Volleyball Championship for the third time consecutively after successfully conducting of 68th & 69th Senior National for the last two years.

Odisha as a state has been allotted five Volleyball National Championships – 36th Junior National Volleyball (B & G) Championship 2009, 41st Sub-Junior National Volleyball (B & G) Championship 2019, 68th Senior National Volleyball (M & W) Championship 2020-21, 69th Senior National Volleyball (M & W) Championship 2021 and 70th Senior National Volleyball (M & W) Championship 2021-22. All the five championships have been conducted at KIIT premises.

This Championship will feature more than 1200 Men & Women volleyball players from 28 states and 8 union territories including Ladakh. Many Arjuna Awardees as well as International & National players would be participating in this championship. The Indian Volleyball team for the upcoming Asian Championship and other international meets would be selected through this championship.

This championship is very significant as the Indian Volleyball (Men & Women) Teams would be selected for the ASIAD 2022 at Hangzhou, China. The Selection Committee for the Indian Volleyball Men Team consists of Shri G. E. Sridharan, Dronacharya Awardee, Arjuna Awardee & Present Coach of Indian Volleyball Men Team, Shri Pritam Singh Chahuan Sr. Coach SAI and Shri Amir Singh, Arjuna Awardee. The Selection Committee for Indian Women Team consists of Shri Prakash Roy, Sr. Coach, Ms. Vaishali Phadtare, Women Member (VFI) & present Coach of the Indian Volleyball Women Team, Shri. Lotak Bindu Dash, Former International Volleyball Player & Level II FIVB Coach and Shri Viral Shah, Level II Volleyball Coach. Shri A Ramana Rao, Dronacharya Awardee & Arjuna Awardee will be the coordinator of both the selection committees.

The championship would be conducted as per COVID guidelines of Govt. of Odisha. The Inaugural Ceremony will be held at Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium, KIIT-Deemed to be University on 07th February 2022 at 04 PM. There will be no assembly of players, only guests will be introduced with players of opening matches.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta has thanked the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) for giving KIIT Deemed to be University the opportunity to conduct this senior national championship for the third time in a row. Prof. Achyuta Samanta after taking charge as President, Volleyball Federation of India (VFI), has emphasized on development of volleyball at the grassroots level by creating infrastructure and providing necessary equipment in various districts in Odisha and other states as well. In his parliamentary constituency Kandhamal, he has arranged five floodlight Volleyball Courts in Tikabali, Raikia, Baliguda, and at two locations in Phulbani. Prof. Samanta has also extended his full support to Odisha Volleyball Association (OVA) to conduct the 69th Senior State Volleyball (Men & Women) Championship 2020-21 at Boudh & Kandhamal and 1st edition of Traditional Volleyball (Shooting) Championship for Men at Phulbani from 11th – 14th November 2021 at 5 different venues (Phulbani, Tikabali, Raikia, Baliguda) at Kandhamal district & Boudh Town at Boudh district. Prof Samanta has assured all kinds of support for hosting this prestigious national championship in a befitting manner and also wished all the very best to all the players, coaches, managers, and technical officials taking part in this grand championship.