70th Inter Services Athletics Championship 2021 Inaugurated At Kalinga Stadium

Bhubaneswar: The 70th Inter Services Athletics Championship 2021 was inaugurated today at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar by Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Hon’ble Member of Parliament Kandhamal and Founder, KIIT & KISS in presence of Captain (IN) Vijay Kumar, Secretary, Indian Navy Sports Control Board (INSCB) along with other senior officials from Indian Army, Indian Air Force & Indian Navy.

A total of 450 participants from four teams (Army Red, Army Green, Air Force and Navy) are participating in the said championship in 24 disciplines. All the participants, which includes many Olympians and International players & members of the Organizing Committee are very happy with the facilities provided by KIIT and thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta for supporting the championship. They also expressed their gratitude to the Sports & Youth Services Department, Govt. of Odisha for allowing them to conduct the championship in the iconic Kalinga Stadium.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta presented the medals to the winners of 20Km Race Walk, 200M & 800M and also conveyed his best wishes to all the participants & the members of the Organizing Committee of Indian Navy who are hosting this championship for the first time in Odisha.