700 encroachments on the storm water drains identified by Bengaluru civic body

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru civic body has identified around 700 encroachments on the storm water drains across the city and the officers on ground are ensuring encroachments are cleared soon.

When questioned whether this momentum will continue and if this was not just another eyewash, Mr Srinivas, assistant executive engineer of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, said, “Nobody will be spared, whether the rich or the poor. The school has developed the playground by encroaching upon the storm water drain. About 7.5 metres of the drain is under this playground. And this has gone unnoticed by BBMP officials.”

“We have not encroached. But just a part of ground is on the storm water drain. We are cooperating with the police and the civic body. The school had reported flooding last week and this time the intensity of the rain was high and the level of the water had also risen in the lake due to which it led to flooding,” said Sunil Kalevar, head group admin, Gopalan Foundation, said.

About 100 metre from the compound wall of this school is Mahaveer Apartment, a part of the apartment has been built on the storm water drain.