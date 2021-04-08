700 COVID-19 Vaccination Centres Shut In Odisha: Health Director

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health and Family Welfare Director Bijay Panigrahi on Thursday informed that around 700 COVID-19 vaccination centres remained closed across the State due to a shortage of the vaccines.

On Wednesday, total 1,10,889 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered to the beneficiaries. While 4,35,320 doses of Covishield vaccine are in stock, 1,14,490 doses of Covaxin jab are available in the State.

At least 25 lakh doses are required for the next 10 days in State, said the Health Director.

Meanwhile, State Health Minister Naba Kishore Das has written to the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and informed him about the stock of COVID vaccines in the State.

“Due to shortage of vaccine, we have to close nearly 700 vaccination centres in the state (out of over 1400 functional sites). Only 755 could be made active today,” Das wrote it to Dr. Harsh Vardhan.