70 taken ill after eating ‘spurious’ ice creams in Koraput villages

Semiliguda: About 70 persons including women and children were taken ill after consuming ice creams in Odisha’s Koraput.

According to sources, due to the heatwave conditions in the district for the past two days, mostly children, women and youths of Ghatguda, Jatuguda and Dudhari villages of Dudhari panchayat ate ice creams sold by vendors.

However, last night many of them complained of loose motion, vomiting and nausea.

They were later admitted to nearby Mathalput Community Health Center and Sunabeda Hospital.

On hearing the news, Pottangi MLA Pritam Padhi met the patients at the hospitals and enquired about their health condition.

As per latest reports, the condition of the affected persons is gradually improving and some of them have been discharged from the hospital after treatment.