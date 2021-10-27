Odisha covid cases
70 Minors Among 549 New COVID Cases In Odisha

By PragativadiNews
Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 549 new positive cases of COVID-19, out of which 70 are between the age of 0-18 years.

Among the new cases, 318 are in quarantine and 231 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1039818 with 4673 active cases.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under:

1. Angul: 2
2. Balasore: 12
3. Bargarh: 2
4. Bhadrak: 4
5. Balangir: 1
6. Cuttack: 50
7. Deogarh: 8
8. Dhenkanal: 6
9. Jagatsinghpur: 9
10. Jajpur: 13
11. Jharsuguda: 2
12. Kalahandi: 4
13. Kendrapada: 7
14. Khurda: 296
15. Koraput: 3
16. Mayurbhanj: 13
17. Nayagarh: 10
18. Nuapada: 6
19. Puri: 9
20. Rayagada: 1
21. Sambalpur: 16
22. Sonepur: 1
23. Sundargarh: 7
24. State Pool: 67

Breaking