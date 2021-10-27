70 Minors Among 549 New COVID Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 549 new positive cases of COVID-19, out of which 70 are between the age of 0-18 years.

Among the new cases, 318 are in quarantine and 231 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1039818 with 4673 active cases.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under:

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 12

3. Bargarh: 2

4. Bhadrak: 4

5. Balangir: 1

6. Cuttack: 50

7. Deogarh: 8

8. Dhenkanal: 6

9. Jagatsinghpur: 9

10. Jajpur: 13

11. Jharsuguda: 2

12. Kalahandi: 4

13. Kendrapada: 7

14. Khurda: 296

15. Koraput: 3

16. Mayurbhanj: 13

17. Nayagarh: 10

18. Nuapada: 6

19. Puri: 9

20. Rayagada: 1

21. Sambalpur: 16

22. Sonepur: 1

23. Sundargarh: 7

24. State Pool: 67