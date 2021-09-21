70 Minors Among 462 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 462 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 70 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 57,135 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.80%.

Among the new cases, 268 are in quarantine and 194 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1021216 with 5351 active cases.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 6

2. Balasore: 11

3. Bargarh: 4

4. Bhadrak: 16

5. Balangir: 2

6. Cuttack: 30

7. Deogarh: 1

8. Dhenkanal: 2

9. Gajapati: 2

10. Ganjam: 2

11. Jagatsinghpur: 31

12. Jajpur: 28

13. Jharsuguda: 4

14. Kalahandi: 2

15. Kandhamal: 1

16. Kendrapada: 10

17. Keonjhar: 1

18. Khurda: 201

19. Mayurbhanj: 13

20. Nayagarh: 5

21. Nuapada: 1

22. Puri: 13

23. Rayagada: 4

24. Sambalpur: 12

25. Sonepur: 1

26. Sundargarh: 16

27. State Pool: 43