Bhubaneswar: A seven-year-old prodigy Sanvi Behura has emerged with flying colours at the prestigious International Drawings Olympiads (IDO). The young talent achieved the 9th rank in the state in the Olympiad competition held for the academic session 2023-24.

The national-level competition, held every year, encourages students to develop essential soft skills like drawing, painting, and sketching alongside academics.

Sanvi, the daughter of Partha Sarathi Behura and a resident of Joda, received the state topper certificate, a Gold Medal, and merit certificates for her outstanding performance.

Sanvi studies at TATA DAV Public School. She has not only brought laurels to the school but also to the Joda region of Keonjhar district.

Joda, known as the Iron hub of the nation, has produced another talented individual making the region proud.

The school and locals applauded the whizz-kid for her achievement.

Joda continues to nurture young talents contributing to the pride of the nation.

