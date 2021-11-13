7-yo boy dies as elephant herd demolishes wall

Keonjhar: In an unfortunate incident, a 7-year-old boy killed in wall collapse as elephant herd demolishes house at Jhatakiposi village under Raisuan Panchayat in Keonjhar district.

The deceased has yet to be identified.

Worth mentioning, a herd of elephants here causes enormous damage to several houses and articles.

The elephants went on a rampage in Jhatakiposi village late on Friday night creating terror among residents. Locals residing in the nearby area are spending sleepless nights in fear of being attacked by the jumbos.