7 Staff Of SBI Main Branch Test COVID-19 Positive

Bhubaneswar: As many as seven employees of the State Bank of India (SBI) tested positive for COVID-19 today. Following this, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to shut the main branch of State Bank of India located at Unit-1 locality in the city for 48 hours.

In view of detection of a series of COVID-19 Positive Cases in State Bank of India, Main Branch, Unit 1, Bhubaneswar, in larger public interest and with a view to contain the further spread of the virus, State Bank of India, Main Branch, Unit 1 (Ground Floor & First Floor), Bhubaneswar is sealed for a period of 48 hrs from April 4 to April 6, the BMC stated.

The BMC further stated thet “The premises of State Bank of India, Main Branch, Unit 1, Bhubaneswar (Ground Floor & First Floor) shall be sanitized with immediately by the Bank Authorities in strict adherence to the guidelines issued by Govt. of Odisha and Govt. of India.”

“No one shall be allowed to move into or from outside the premises of State Bank of India, Main Branch, Unit 1, Bhubaneswar during the period of sealing, except authorized personnel of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.

The detected Positive Cases are directed to remain in Isolation at their respective residence. Further, if any positive case needs Medical Attention, the Bank Authorities are to intimate the same to BMC immediately.

The Bank Authorities are to intimate BMC in case of symptoms observed in Saff, other than those already detected positive for their immediate testing and isolation, if found positive, ” it added.

In case of any emergency, the Bank Authorities are to contact BMC Control Room (Mob:7847873040) or 1929 for immediate assistance, said the BMC.

“An RT-PCR Test Camp shall be conducted for all Staff of State Bank of India, Main Branch, Unit 1, Bhubaneswar on 06 April 2020 in which all Staff, Housekeeping & Security Personnel shall be tested invariably.

Further specific instructions/orders will be issued as and when required by BMC, ” it mentioned.

Recently, the BMC had sealed a shopping mall at Unit-2 Market Building on charges of violation of COVID-19 guidelines.

The Coronavirus has resurged in Bhubaneswar in a past few weeks.