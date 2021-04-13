7 Servitors Among 23 COVID Positive Cases In Puri Srimandir

Puri: As many as 23 persons associated with Puri Srimandir have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

This was informed by the Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (SJTA) today.

Of the 23 new cases, seven servitors and 3 of their family members have infected to the deadly virus. Besides, 8 staff of shoe stand, 3 SJTA staff, a cop of Jagannath Temple police and a gardener have also tested positive for novel Coronavirus.

Worth mentioning, Puri today reported 53 new cases of deadly COVID-19.