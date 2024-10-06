Seven members of a family, including three minors, were charred to death in a fire that erupted in a two-storey building in Mumbai’s Chembur area on Sunday morning.

The ‘level one’ blaze was reported at 5:20 am at Siddarth Colony. The blaze originated on the ground floor, which housed a shop, and engulfed the residential area above due to the electric wiring and installations catching fire, as stated by officials.

The deceased are identified Presi Prem Gupta (7), Manju Prem Gupta (30), Anita Dharamdev Gupta (39), Prem Chediram Gupta (30) and Narendra Gupta (10), Vidhi Chediram Gupta (15) and Gita Devi Dharamdev Gupta (60).. The identities of the remaining two victims have not yet been released by the authorities.

Hemraj Singh Rajput, DCP Zone 6 said the officials will investigate the cause of accident.

