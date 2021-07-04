7 Odisha Dists To Witness Heavy Rainfall; SRC Issues Advisory

Bhubaneswar: As many as seven districts of Odisha will witness heavy rain in the next 24 hours, informed the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre on Sunday.

A yellow warning has also been issued for Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Kandhamal, Boudh, Kalahandi and Ganjam districts.

Similarly, the Met office issued yellow warning forecasting thunderstorm with lightning at one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda and Nabarangpur districts.

Meanwhile, the Special Relief Commissioner has directed the district collectors to take steps to alert the people. The collectors have also been advised to closely monitor the situation and take necessary steps.