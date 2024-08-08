7 new Zika virus cases reported in Pune following floods, total reaches 73

Pune: The rise in Zika virus cases in Pune, Maharashtra, has been linked to the city’s recent floods. In the past 24 hours, seven new cases have been reported, bringing the total to 73, as stated by the Health Officer of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Of the newly reported cases, six are among pregnant women who are due for anomaly tests on Thursday.

Previously, 26 pregnant women had tested positive for the virus, with 22 displaying normal conditions. Presently, 32 of the 73 Zika patients in Pune are expecting mothers.

There have been four fatalities attributed to the outbreak, all senior citizens. The PMC administration will conduct a death audit. Each of the deceased had comorbidities. The authorities are vigilantly monitoring and taking steps to mitigate the escalating case numbers.

In this outbreak, Dahanukar Colony has the highest number of Zika cases, with 16 patients, followed by Erandwane with 14, and Kharadi with 10. Other impacted localities include Ghole Road with 7 cases, Sukhsagar with 6, Pashan and Mundhwa with 5 each, and Ambegaon Budruk and Kalas with 3 each. Lohgaon, Dhankawadi, Koregaon Park, and Wanawadi have reported one case each.