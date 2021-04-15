7 More Associated With Puri Srimandir Test COVID-19 Positive

Puri: Seven more persons associated with Puri Srimandir have tested positive for COVID-19 during the past 24 hours.

Earlier on April 13, as many as 23 persons had tested positive for COVID-19. Of the 23 new cases, seven servitors and 3 of their family members have infected to the deadly virus. Besides, 8 staff of shoe stand, 3 SJTA staff, a cop of Jagannath Temple police, and a gardener have also tested positive for novel Coronavirus.

Worth mentioning, Odisha today reported 2,989 new cases in the last 24 hours. Of the fresh cases, Sundergarh reported the highest at 631 cases, followed by Khurda at 438, Kalahandi at 260.