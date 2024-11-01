Bhubaneswar: In a significant move to protect the endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles, the Odisha government has imposed a seven-month fishing ban in the Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary.

The ban, effective from November 1, 2024, to May 31, 2025, aims to provide a safe environment for the turtles during their crucial mating and nesting period.

The Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary, spanning 1,437 square kilometers, is a vital nesting ground for these rare turtles. The ban extends to the coastal areas from the Dhamra mouth to the Devi river mouth, covering approximately 160 kilometers.

During this period, all fishing activities, including the movement of mechanized trawlers and boats, are strictly prohibited up to 20 kilometers from the coast.

Joint patrolling by the Forest Department, Coast Guard, Marine Police, and Fisheries Department will be conducted to prevent illegal fishing activities and protect the turtles from potential threats.