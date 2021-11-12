7 Mobile Game App Ideas For 2021

The gaming industry has seen tremendous growth, with revenues hitting $180.1 billion in 2021, a 10.9% increase compared to 2017 and 2018. With such huge incomes to boast of, it makes sense to venture into the industry and have a piece of the cake. If you are short on ideas, these nine should give you the inspiration you need to start.

Sports mobile games

Sports and gaming should be on top of everyone’s list, especially if you enjoy sports yourself. According to research, the online gaming industry in India will grow to a compound annual income to hit $2.8 billion by 2022. This is an increase from the $1.1 billion experienced in 2019. The growth is significantly attributed to mobile phones and free online casino games where you win real money with no deposit in India. Some sports ideas you can incorporate include:

Soccer – while soccer isn't as popular as cricket, it's still a favorite for most in the world. So, it makes sense to create a soccer game and allow the growing market in India to play and interact with teams and players. For starters, including free online casino games where players win real money with no deposit in India so you can attract the market.

Golf games – for a long time, golf has been thought of as a rich man's game. While this is true, you can give people an opportunity to taste the game by creating a mobile game around it. Also, if you are into gambling, then you can let people predict how games will end for a chance to support their favorite players and win some cash in the process.

Card games

Since the introduction of online gaming, there are doubts whether people still play card games, especially after new and exciting games came into play. However, despite all the flashiness of new games, card games remain at the heart of casino games. Since they are still as marketable as before, it makes sense to make more card games. Some of the most popular are:

Blackjack – Blackjack is another favorite for many online gamblers. It's slowly gaining the attention of game developers and drawing a considerable market. Make sure you have a way for people to sit and wait for the tables they want to play in. You can also create an infinite blackjack game where people can pay to avoid waiting for tables.

Baccarat – baccarat may not receive the praise it deserves, but it's gaining traction to become a very famous casino card game. The attraction is you don't bet against the house but bet on either a player or the bank. Although the rules are somewhat complicated for most people, the game is really enjoyable once a player knows how to go about it.

Board games

You can never think of game night without thinking of board games. These are the kind of games that bring people together for fun and laughter. Now, transfer this joy into a mobile game, and you will have yourself a good audience. Some of the popular games you should include are:

Ludo – many families love ludo because it’s engaging. Create a ludo app with a great user interface and one that offers deals, so your players keep coming back for more.

many families love ludo because it’s engaging. Create a ludo app with a great user interface and one that offers deals, so your players keep coming back for more. Snakes and ladder – this is another game night favorite when it comes to board games. As an online game, you should make it possible for people to invite their friends to play together even when they are miles away from each other. Make it enjoyable by allowing the player to challenge a random stranger online and even create online teams. The possibilities are endless.

this is another game night favorite when it comes to board games. As an online game, you should make it possible for people to invite their friends to play together even when they are miles away from each other. Make it enjoyable by allowing the player to challenge a random stranger online and even create online teams. The possibilities are endless. Chess – no board game list would be complete without adding the all-time favorite, chess. The more you game, the better you become, and the more strategies you learn. Create a way for your players to get hints from the software whenever they are stuck is a simple way to aid them in learning and improving their game.

With the increased use of technology, online games will continue to grow in popularity. If you really want to get a piece of this pie, these games will steer you in the right direction.

