7 killed as SUV carrying wedding party falls into canal in Odisha’s Sambalpur

Sambalpur: At least seven persons died and three others sustained injuries as an SUV in which they were returning from a wedding event plunged into a canal near Bisalkhinda in Odisha’s Sambalpur district, late last night.

The deceased were identified as Subal Bhoi, Sumant Bhoi, Suraj Seth, Dibya Loha, Ajit Khamari, Shatrughna Bhoi and Ramakant Bhayar of Badadhara village in Jharsuguda district. The driver of the vehicle went missing after the accident and was yet to be traced.

According to reports, all of them had gone to Paramanapur in Sambalpur district to attend the wedding. While they were returning home in the ill-fated vehicle, its driver lost control over the wheels, as a result of which the SUV skidded off the road, overturned and fell into the water body at around 2 AM.

Even though the exact reason behind the tragic mishap was not known immediately, it is suspected that the vehicle plunged into the canal after the driver lost balance over the wheels.

A case has been registered in this connection and a probe has been launched.