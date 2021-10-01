7 Killed, 13 Hurt In Road Mishap In Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: As many as seven people were killed and 13 others injured after a bus collided with a dumper in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district on Friday.

Meanwhile, the injured have been admitted to a hospital in Gohad town, where nearly 5 of them are reported to be critical.

According to reports, the accident took place near Gohad Square when a bus carrying passengers collided with a dumper coming from the opposite direction.

Following this, seven people were killed on the spot while 13 people were critically injured. There were at least 30 passengers on board the bus.

On being informed, locals along with police personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the injured persons. Police have registered a case and have also started further investigation into the accident, reports added.