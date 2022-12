7 Killed, 10 Injured In Explosion At Brick Kiln In Bihar; CM Nitish Expresses Grief

Bihar: At least seven people were declared dead and 10 others got injured in an explosion at a brick kiln in Bihar’s East Champaran district on Friday (December 23), said police. The incident happened at the brick kiln in the Ramgarhwa area in Motihari, they added.

Among those killed was the owner of the brick kiln, Mohd Ishrar, police said.

“The District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police have rushed to the spot. The rescue operation is also on,” said a statement issued by the Bihar Police headquarters.