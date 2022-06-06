7 Girls Including 4 Minors Drown in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore; PM Modi Condoles Death

Cuddalore: At least seven people, including 4 minors, drowned in the Gedilam river while taking bath here on Sunday. The incident happened at Kilarungunam village near Panrutty in the district.

The deceased were identified as R. Priyadarshini, 15, her sister Divya Darshini, 10, of Ayan Kurunjipadi village, A. Monisha, 16, M. Navaneetha, 18, K. Priya, 18, S. Sangavi, 16 and M. Kumudha, 18, all hailing from A. Kuchipalayam village.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences.

“I’m saddened by the drowning of youngsters in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore. In this time of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families,” he tweeted.

