7 Detained For Cattle Smuggling In Deogarh, 24 Cows Rescued

Deogarh: Police have detained seven persons for their alleged complicity in bovine smuggling and rescued 24 cows on Kuchinda-Tileibani road in Deogarh district.

According to reports, a team led by SDPO- Pratyush Kumar Mohapatra conducted a raid on Kuchinda-Tileibani road and seized 24 cattle from a vehicle. The cops have also seized a car that was escorting the cattle-laden truck.

A case has been registered and sent the cattle to ‘Sevadham’. Further investigation is underway.