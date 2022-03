Patna: At least 7 people including a child were killed and several others were injured after an explosion in Bhagalpur district of Bihar. As per the reports the incident took place on Thursday night in a house under Tatarpur police station limits.

Neighbouring houses have also sustained damage in the incident.

Bhagalpur District Magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen informed “prima facie it is coming to light that the family was involved in making firecrackers.”