7-Day Home Isolation Mandatory In Odisha For Returnees From 11 States, 1 UT

Bhubaneswar: A 7-day Home isolation has been mandatory for people coming from 12 high-risk states by the Odisha Government in view of the upsurge of COVID-19 positive cases.

The state governmenthas asked all the Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, BPIA Director, Jharsuguda Airport Director and ECoR GM (Operations) to stay alert and immediately initiate precautionary measures at the airports and railway stations in this connection.

Odisha Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) ACS PK Mohapatra has mentioned: “The precautionary measures need to be strictly implemented in view of the upsurge of COVID-19 positive cases in the States of Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Punjab, Delhi, Chandigarh, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh as any laxity can result in a resurgence of the pandemic in our State and ruin all our efforts over the past months.”

The letter asks the authorities to take the following measures to contain the dreaded virus:

Passengers coming arriving in the state from above mentioned States are to be screened at the point of arrival at Airports and Railway Stations.

On-site Rapid Antigen Testing of all the symptomatic passengers has to be ensured.

The order said passengers will remain under mandatory home isolation for 7 days. If they develop symptoms during the period then they will be subjected to RT-PCR test. If found positive, then they will undergo COVID treatment according to the protocol.

The government said wearing of masks maintaining social distancing will be strictly adhered to and added that RT-PCR testing level has to be improved in all districts. It further said the IEC campaign should be geared up on mission mode.