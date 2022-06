Nuapada: Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were martyred in a Maoist ambush at Patadhara reserve forest under Nuapada’s Boden block on Tuesday.

The martyred CRPF personnel have been identified as Sishupal Singh, Shivlal and Dharampal Singh. Seven other CRPF personnel were also injured in the attack.

According to reports, the security personnel were in transit from one camp to another when the armed ultras opened fire at them.