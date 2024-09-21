The seven individuals arrested by Chandaka Police in Bhubaneswar, in connection with the alleged assault on an Army officer’s fiancée on Chandaka Road, were released on bail mere hours following their arrest.

According to reports, the Bhubaneswar JMFC court granted bail to the accused merely four hours post-arrest.

According to Additional DCP, Krushna Prasad Das, the arrests earlier in the day were part of the investigation into a road rage and assault case involving an Army Major and his fiancée that occurred in Bhubaneswar on the night of September 15.

On 19.09.24 complt. Deepak Kumar Khandayatray, IIC, Bharatpur P.S reported in writing at Chandaka P.S that as per direction of Commissioner of Police, BBSR-CTC, he enquired into the alleged attack on Major Guruvansh Singh and his fiancee in the intervening night of 14 & 15 September while they were returning to Andharua in their car from near DLF building. Chandaka.

On the way, some unknown persons chased them in their cars and waylaid them near DN Global Tree Chhak on Infocity-Chandaka Road at about 2.20 A.M. They dragged Major Singh and his fiancee out of their car, assaulted them and hurled offensive words over the car overtaking issue. Since the place of occurrence comes under Chandaka P.S jurisdiction, he lodged an FIR for necessary action against the culprits.

During the investigation, it was ascertained that on the date of occurrence, the vehicle was used by Abhilash Samanta and Sameer alias Asis Kumar Swain to bring their friends from Topnotch Pub in Patia. Major Guruvansh Singh and his fiance had been to the Pub on the night of 14.09.24. While they were returning on Pathargadia road to the Andharua side near Sundarpur Chhak, the accused persons and their friends coming from Pathargadia side overtook them and there was a heated exchange of words and assault.

Following the probe, police arrested seven accused persons and seized 11 mobile phones, out of which, two handsets contained the audio-video of the incident and the car.