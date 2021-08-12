7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Philippines

Manila: An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 on the Richter scale struck off the Philippines on Thursday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

However, no immediate reports of casualties or major damage were reported.

According to reports, the quake was at a depth of 65.6 km (40.76 miles), the USGS said, with its epicentre in the Philippine Sea southeast of Davao City.

Airports, seaports, and key infrastructure were for the most part unaffected by the quake, while all personnel were accounted for, the transport ministry said.

A seldom-used airport in southern Davao Oriental province had minor cracks on the runway, but there was no damage to the passenger terminal building, it said.

The US National Weather Service and Hawaii Emergency Management also said there was no risk of a tsunami for the US West Coast or Hawaii.