6th Edition Of SCO Exercise ‘Peaceful Mission – 2021’ Commences At Orenburg

Orenburg: The 6th Edition of SCO Exercise Peaceful Mission: 2021 hosted by Russia started at Orenburg Region of southwest Russia today.

The aim of the exercise is to foster close relations between the SCO Member States and to enhance the abilities of the military leaders to command multinational military contingents.

An Indian military contingent comprising of an all arms combined force of 200 personnel from the Indian Army and Indian Air force is participating in the exercise.

The opening ceremony commenced with an impressive parade by all participating contingents. The contingents were addressed by Col Gen Alexander Pavlovich Lapin, Commander Central Military District, Russian Armed Forces.

The Exercise Peaceful Mission: 2021 is based on joint counter-terrorism operations at the operational and tactical levels in an urban environment in which Armies and Air Forces of all SCO member states are participating.

Over the next few days, troops will train, share and rehearse tactical drills which will culminate in a final validation exercise, where-in troops from all Armies and Air Forces will jointly undertake operations in a controlled and simulated environment.