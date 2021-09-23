6th Deomali National Theatre Festival Kicks Off

Koraput: The 6th Deomali National Theatre Festival 2021 by Nandanik started today with the 8th Foundation Day Lecture by Prof Sachidananda Joshi. The online lecture aired on social media was titled, Changing Pattern of Performances in the Digital Era.

In his speech, Prof Joshi, an eminent author-playwright-academic and currently, the Member Secretary of Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts, New Delhi, asserted that the artist community is the worst affected community in the Covid-19 pandemic era and expressed deep concern that their socio-economic situation is worsening in the absence of performances which are restricted due to the pandemic.

He explained the psyche of an artist and the importance of arts in society with reference to ancient Hindu philosophical texts. To demonstrate the emotion of an artist who can’t perform, Prof Joshi also shared a video prepared by Shri Dushyant Joshi where Mrs. Malavika Joshi, an eminent actress enacted the pain of an actress who is missing her audience.

The heart-wrenching performance was adapted from the poem, Bina Awaz Ki Taali penned by Prof Joshi.

The Foundation Day Lecture acted as a curtain-raiser to the 6th Deomali National Theatre festival which is being hosted by Nandanik at Tribal Museum, Koraput. 6 plays in Odia, Bangla, Hindi, and English will be performed by theatre troupes from Odisha and West Bengal in strict adherence to Covid guidelines.