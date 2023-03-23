6G By 2030: PM Modi Unveiles India’s 6G Vision Document

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled India’s 6G vision document and launched the 6G R&D Test Bed, saying that the initiative shows the confidence of India. He said that from being a mere consumer of telecom technology India is moving fast to become a big exporter of telecom technology.

“Within six months of the 5G rollout, today we are talking about 6G. This shows the confidence of India. Today we have brought the vision document to the fore. This will become a big base for the rollout of 6G,” Modi said. As per the roadmap, India could see deployment of 6G services by 2030.

According to the vision document released by the Department of Telecom, while 5G technology promises a speed of 40-1,100 Mbps with the potential to hit a maximum speed of 10,000 Mbps, 6G will offer ultra-low latency with speeds up to 1 terabit per second — which is 100 times more than the top speed of 5G.

At the same event in Delhi, the prime minister also inaugurated the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Area Office and Innovation Centre, which has been set up in the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT) campus. He said the ITU office in India will help create the right environment for 6G in the country.

“Before 4G, India was only a user of telecom technology, but now India is moving fast to become a big exporter of telecom technology,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that it is natural to have expectations from India in the context of bridging the global divide. India’s capabilities, innovation culture, infrastructure, skilled and innovative manpower, and its favourable policy environment are the basis of these expectations.

“India has two key strengths – trust and scale. We can not take technology to all corners without trust and scale. The entire world is talking about India’s efforts in this direction.

Without trust and scale, we cannot take technology to every nook and corner. I will say that trust is a prefix to present-day technology. With 100 crore mobile phones, India is the most connected democracy in the world. Cheap smartphones and cheap data have transmogrified India,” PM Modi said.