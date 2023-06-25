69th Odisha State Athletics Meet 2023 concludes at KIIT University

Bhubaneswar: The 69th Odisha State (Senior & Junior) Athletics Meet 2023 jointly organized by Odisha Athletics Association & KIIT – KISS and supported by Sports & Youth Services Department, Govt. of Odisha from 22nd – 25th June 2023 was successfully concluded today at Dutee Chand Athletics Stadium, KIIT University.

A total of 1700+ participants from all districts & units of Odisha participated in the said meet.

Sailendra Prasad Jena, OAS, Joint Secretary, Sports & YS, Govt. of Odisha, Bhubaneswar attended as Chief Guest in Closing function and declared the Meet Closed.

Cuttack District Team was the champion and Sundargarh district declared as Runners Up. Record time in the Odisha Athletics Meet, first time a total 41 record was created by our athletes.

ASHOK DANDSENA from Odisha Police created individual second new state record in men 10000mtr run event with performance of 31:24.6 secand broke the previous record 31:36.0 sec. created in the year of 1980 by T.K.TIRKEY of Cuttack. Ashok also on the first day created a new state record in 5000mtr run event.

ANSHIKA ROUTRAY of Cuttack district also created a record in Girls-18 age group Shot Put throw event with the performance of 11.75 MTR and the old record was 11.43 MTR.

MARI MUKTA SORENG from Sundargarh created a new record in Girls-20 Triple Jump with the performance of 11.49 MTR and the old record was 11.40 MTR.

DUTEE CHAND from KIIT created an individual new meet record in women 200mtr run event with a performance of 23.7 second breaking the record 24.2 sec.

ARYAN EKKA from Bhubaneswar created new meet record in Boys-20 200mtr run clocked 22.0sec and the old record was 22.1 sec

In the last FOUR days total 12new meet records were created and out of twelve two State records were created.

In closing function other guests Sri Pankaj Lochan Mohanty ,Sr Vice President Odisha Cricket association, Group captain Dinesh Suri, COO, Sports & YS, Govt of Odisha, Dr. GS Patnaik, President, OAA, Sri Asirbad Behera, Hony Secretary, Dulal Chandra Pradhan, Vice President, Adhip Das, Treasurer, Odisha Olympic Association and Rabi Pratihari, Treasurer, Odisha Athletic Association Olympian Anuradha Biswal, , Rabi Nayak Joint Secretary, were present,