69-yo man who jumped into Mahanadi river rescued safely

Sambalpur: A 69-year-old man who reportedly jumped into Mahanadi river from Chaurpur bridge has been rescued safely. The sexagenarian claimed that he accidentally fell into the river while clicking selfies.

Few locals spotted the old man jump into the river, following which they informed the local police and fire services personnel who rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation immediately.

