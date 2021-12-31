68th Odisha State Athletics
68th Odisha State Athletics Meet-2021 Postponed

By PragativadiNews
Cuttack: In view of the present COVID-19 situation and restrictions, the 68th Odisha State Athletics meet-2021, which was proposed to be conducted in mid-January 2022 has been postponed.

This was informed by Asirbad Behera, Honorary Secretary, Odisha Athletics Association in a press note issued on Friday.

“The 68th Odisha State Athletics meet-2021, which was proposed to be conducted mid-January 2022 has been postponed due to present situation and restriction of Corona Pandemic.

The fresh date will be published once the situation will be normal,” Behera said.

