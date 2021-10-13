68 Minors Among 615 New COVID Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 615 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 68 are between the age of 0-18 years.

Among the new cases, 357 are in quarantine and 258 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1033288 with 5,203 active cases.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under:

1. Angul: 4

2. Balasore: 12

3. Bargarh: 3

4. Bhadrak: 7

5. Boudh: 1

6. Cuttack: 72

7. Dhenkanal: 1

8. Ganjam: 3

9. Jagatsinghpur: 8

10. Jajpur: 9

11. Jharsuguda: 2

12. Kendrapada: 10

13. Keonjhar: 3

14. Khurda: 323

15. Koraput: 4

16. Mayurbhanj: 28

17. Nayagarh: 3

18. Nuapada: 3

19. Puri: 15

20. Rayagada: 1

21. Sambalpur: 19

22. Sundargarh: 8

23. State Pool: 76