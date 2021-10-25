67th National Film Awards: Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee, Dhanush Receive Top Honours

New Delhi: The 67th National Film Awards was held in Delhi today. While actor Rajinikanth was conferred with 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Manoj Bajpayee, Kangana Ranaut and Dhanush won the top honours.

Priyadarshan’s Malayalam period epic Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea won the Best Feature Film while Chhichhore, starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput, was presented the Best Hindi Film award.

The 67th National Film awards were announced in March 2021.

Rajinikanth receives Dada Saheb Phalke award

At the 67th National Award ceremony, the attendees revisited Rajinikanth’s journey in the film industry. The actor was honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke award.