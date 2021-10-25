67th National Film Awards: Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee, Dhanush Receive Top Honours
New Delhi: The 67th National Film Awards was held in Delhi today. While actor Rajinikanth was conferred with 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Manoj Bajpayee, Kangana Ranaut and Dhanush won the top honours.
Priyadarshan’s Malayalam period epic Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea won the Best Feature Film while Chhichhore, starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput, was presented the Best Hindi Film award.
The 67th National Film awards were announced in March 2021.
Rajinikanth receives Dada Saheb Phalke award
At the 67th National Award ceremony, the attendees revisited Rajinikanth’s journey in the film industry. The actor was honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke award.
- Vamshi Paidipally recieves award for Maharshi
- Manoj Bajpayee wins Rajat Kamal for Bhonsle
- Dhanush wins Rajat Kamal for Asuran
- Kangana Ranaut receives award
- Vijay Sethupathi receives Rajat Kamal for Super Deluxe
- Jallikattu receives honour
- The Tashkent Files receives Best Screenplay award
- B Praak receives Rajat Kamal for Kesari
- D. Imman receives Rajat Kamal
Best Tulu Film: Pingara
- Best Paniya Film: Kenjira
- Best Mishing Film: Anu Ruwad
- Best Khasi Film: Lewduh
- Best Haryanvi Film: Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti
- Best Chattisgarhi Film: Bhulan The Maze
- Best Telugu Film: Jersey
- Best Tamil Film: Asuran
- Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2
- Best Odiya Film: Sala Budhar Badla and Kalira Atita
- Best Manipuri Film: Eigi Kona
- Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam
- Best Marathi Film: Bardo
- Best Konkani Film: Kaajro
- Best Kannada Film: Akshi
- Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore
- Best Bengali Film: Gumnaami
- Best Assamese Film: Ronuwa- Who Never Surrender
- Chhichore receives Rajat Kamal
Chhichore received Best Hindi Film award. Director Nitesh Tiwari was honoured at the event for the 2019 release.
- Odiya films receive awards
Sala Budhar Badla and Kalira Atita honoured with Rajat Kamal awards.
- Kalla Nottam receives honour
Kalla Nottam received the Best Malayalam film honour during the 67th National Film Awards ceremony.
- Asuran receives National Award
Director Vetrimaaran received award for his Tamil film Asuran, which starred Dhanush in the lead role.
- Jersey receives Rajat Kamal award, Gowtam Tinnanuri honoured too.