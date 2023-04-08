‘662’ Category Teachers To Participate In Plus Two Evaluation

Bhubaneswar: Teachers of ‘662’ category college, who have been on agitation for around two months, have decided to participate in the evaluation of answer sheets of Plus two examination.

Addressing a press conference, Golak Nayak, the president of the 662 Category College Teachers and Employees Association, said that the association took the decision in view of the future of the students. However, they will continue their dharna at Lower PMG.

The date for discussion with government regarding their demands has been deferred as the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary are away on a Japan tour.

“Since the Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary are currently on a foreign trip, we have taken a decision to participate in the evaluation process. The decision has been taken considering the future of lakh of students. But our demonstration at the Lower PMG would continue,” said Nayak.

The strike will continue till demands are met, he added.

Notably, the 662 category college teachers have been staging a sit-in at the Lower PMG, demanding ‘equal grade, equal salary’ and regularization of jobs. They had earlier threatened to boycott the Plus II examination management.

On February 28, a delegation of agitating teachers met Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari. The striking teachers had been assured that demands would be looked into.

After government’s assurance, they had cooperated with the examination management.