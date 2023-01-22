66-YO Indian-Origin Man Shot Dead During Armed Robbery In US: Report

Washington: A 66-year-old Indian-origin man was shot dead during an armed robbery in the US city of Philadelphia, according to reports.

The man has been identified as Patro Siboram, 6ABC, a television station in Philadelphia and police are searching for three men in connection with the murder.

Reportedly, Philadelphia police has released a surveillance video to identify the culprits.

The incident took place on Tuesday at the Exxon on the 7100 block of Torresdale Avenue, a major commercial street in Tacony, Northeast Philadelphia.

Police said the masked men entered the gas station’s mini-mart and broke into a back area where Patro, the store’s clerk, was working. They attacked and shot him once in the back and fled with a cash register.