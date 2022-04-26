66 YO Ex-India Cricketer Arun Lal Set To Marry 38-Year-Old Woman With First Wife’s Consent

Kolkata: Former India cricketer Arun Lal is all set to tie the knot with Bul Bul Saha next month in Kolkata. As per reports and the photos, which surfaced on social media, the wedding will take place on May 2 at the Peerless Inn in the city.

Lal was previously married to Reena but they parted ways with mutual consent. However, even after his divorce, the renowned cricketer continues to live with his first wife who is currently ill.

Lal has been taking care of his first wife Reena and has taken her consent to tie the knot with his current partner Bul Bul.

Before being diagnosed with jaw cancer in 2016, Lal was a regular feature on the commentary panel during both international and domestic matches. However, in the last few years he has established himself as one of the more impressive coaches in the country.

According to the images of the wedding invite that are being available on the internet, the marriage will take place at Peerless Inn, Esplanade, Kolkata early next month.

Lal, who has played domestic cricket for Delhi as well, has sent his wedding invite to the players of the Bengal cricket team, the officials of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), and other close family members and friends to grace their special occasion.