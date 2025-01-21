At least 66 persons were killed and 32 others were hospitalised after a fire broke out in a hotel at a ski resort in northwestern Turkey on Tuesday.

The fire broke out at around 3.30 am in the restaurant of the 12-storey Grand Kartal Hotel in the resort of Kartalkaya in Bolu province, officials and reports said. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Two of the victims died after jumping from the building in a panic, Governor Abdulaziz Aydin told the state-run Anadolu Agency.

There were 234 guests staying at the hotel, Aydin said.

Necmi Kepcetutan, a ski instructor at the hotel, said he was asleep when the fire erupted, and he rushed out of the building. He told NTV television that he then helped some 20 guests out of the hotel.

He said the hotel was engulfed in smoke, making it difficult for guests to locate the fire escape.

The government appointed six prosecutors to lead an investigation into the fire. The 161-room hotel is on the side of a cliff, hampering efforts to combat the flames, the station also reported.

Kartalkaya is a popular ski resort in the Koroglu mountains, some 300 km east of Istanbul. The fire occurred during the school semester break when hotels in the region were packed.

Aydin’s office said 30 fire trucks and 28 ambulances were sent to the site.

Other hotels at the resort were evacuated as a precaution and guests were placed in hotels around Bolu.