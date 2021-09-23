66% Adult Population In India Inoculated With Covid-19 Vaccine: Centre

New Delhi: The central government on Thursday informed that 66 per cent of the eligible adult population in India have been inoculated with at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

In a presser, NITI Ayog member and head of the Covid task force Dr. VK Paul said, “About two-thirds of the adult population have been vaccinated with one dose. That is 66% of the 18+ age group received at least one dose. Almost a quarter of the adult population have received both doses, it’s an important milestone.”

The Centre further informed that 18 crore doses of Covid vaccines had been administered in the first 22 days in September. Whereas, 18 crore people were jabbed in 30 odd days in August.