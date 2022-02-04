65% Teenagers Jabbed With First Dose In One Month: Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi: As many as 65 per cent of eligible beneficiaries in the 15-18 age group have received their first shot of a Covid-19 jab in the period of one month, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday.

“Young India’s historic effort continues. In just one month, 65 per cent teenagers have been administered their first dose. Under the leadership of Prime Minister @NarendraModi, the world’s largest inoculation drive is creating new records,” Mandaviya’s tweet, translated roughly from Hindi, read.

