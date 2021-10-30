65 Minors Among 374 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 374 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 65 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 68,705 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.54%.

Among the new cases, 218 are in quarantine and 156 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1040969 with 4380 active cases.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 6

2. Balasore: 14

3. Bargarh: 4

4. Bhadrak: 6

5. Balangir: 1

6. Cuttack: 17

7. Deogarh: 4

8. Dhenkanal: 2

9. Gajapati: 2

10. Ganjam: 5

11. Jagatsinghpur: 11

12. Jajpur: 13

13. Jharsuguda: 1

14. Kalahandi: 1

15. Kendrapada: 3

16. Keonjhar: 1

17. Khurda: 182

18. Mayurbhanj: 22

19. Nayagarh: 1

20. Nuapada: 8

21. Puri: 7

22. Sambalpur: 10

23. Sonepur: 1

24. Sundargarh: 9

25. State Pool: 43