The 64th meeting of the Central Geological Programming Board (CGPB) was convened at the State Convention Centre, Lokseva Bhavan, Bhubaneswar, today.

The event was chaired by Shri V.L. Kantha Rao, Secretary, Ministry of Mines and Chairman CGPB. Shri Asit Saha, Director General, GSI and Shri Sanjay Lohiya, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Mines, were the other dignitaries gracing the occasion.

The event brought together key stakeholders from the exploration, research, and mining sectors to discuss advancements in geosciences, mineral exploration strategies, and critical challenges. Key discussions focused on mineral resource augmentation, clean energy initiatives, geohazard management, and sustainable development, emphasizing a collaborative approach to emerging priorities.

The proposed Annual Programme of GSI for the ensuing Field Season year 2025-26 was placed before the Board for discussion. For the upcoming year 2025-26, GSI has formulated about 1065 scientific programs, which include 402 Mineral Development projects (G2; G3; G4; and Offshore Explorations) that have the potential to generate auctionable mineral blocks in the near future and 167 Mineral Discovery Projects (RMT; Research Project; C-MAP; GT; MPA; Multispectral/Hyperspectral projects) have the potential to generate promising areas for future exploration in the G4 stage. Within the exploration activity, a significant focus has been placed on critical mineral exploration, with 227 dedicated projects targeting strategically important mineral commodities such as REE, RM, graphite, lithium, vanadium, and PGE, marking a 16% increase compared to the previous year. The field season program of GSI for FS 2025-26 includes 25% of investigations on critical minerals, which entails out of the total budget of GSI, about 300 crores will be spent on critical mineral exploration and investigation.

In addition, GSI has outlined 141 projects under Natural Hazard Studies, Public Good Geoscience, and Fundamental Geoscience for 2025-26. These include projects on landslides, geotechnical studies, polar & glaciology research, climate change, and environmental studies, as well as initiatives in fundamental geoscience. This comprehensive approach reflects GSI’s commitment to disaster risk reduction, climate resilience, and scientific innovation.

GSI has initiated 65 geoinformatics projects leveraging cutting-edge AI/ML modelling, legacy data integration, and the deployment of emerging technologies like Magnetotelluric & Heliborn survey to enhance exploration efficiency. A key highlight of the event was the announcement of the Mineral Hunt Techniques Hackathon winners, showcasing start-ups and unicorns employing AI/ML-driven prospective analysis to accelerate target, identification of mineral deposit discovery.

Furthermore, several publications, including on the Geology and Mineral Resources of Jharkhand and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and a Geology and Mineral Resource Map of the North Eastern Region were released.

In his address at the 64th CGPB meeting, Shri V. L. Kantha Rao, Secretary, Ministry of Mines & Chairman, CGPB, emphasized the platform’s vital role in fostering collaboration and advancing geosciences. He outlined key initiatives by the Ministry of Mines, aligned with two significant recent budgetary announcements, on Critical Mineral Mission and Offshore Mining.

Shri Rao highlighted the successful auctioning of 24 critical mineral blocks so far in the year 2024-25 and the launch of India’s first-ever auction of 13 offshore mineral blocks. He encouraged exploration agencies to utilize NMET funding to enhance mineral exploration efforts & execution of R&D projects. Shri Rao also stressed the utilization of legacy geological data available in the NGDR portal and underscored new initiatives to issue more exploration licenses, enabling private agencies to contribute to the mineral exploration landscape.

In the technical session of the meeting, the Hackathon winners—namely, the first prize-winning team AMD, the second prize-winning team GSI, and the third prize-winning team IIT-ISM, Dhanbad, presented their algorithms and methodologies for targeting critical minerals using AI/ML tools. These methodologies will be of immense use to GSI in their mineral exploration work through the intensive use of AI/ML in the mineral exploration program. Additionally, the session had presentations on recent changes in guidelines for forest clearance by MoEFCC and recent developments in NGDR.

In the presence of senior officials, Shri V.L. Kantha Rao also inaugurated an Exhibition showcasing various exhibits on diverse themes of geoscience, in which GSI, PSUs, private exploration agencies and startups showcased their achievements.