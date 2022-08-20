640 Cough Syrup Bottles Seized In Nayagarh, Two Detained

Nayagarh: The Special Task Force (STF) seized a huge cache of cough syrup near Chakradharpur village under Dasapalla Police limits in Nayagarh district.

The detained persons have been identified as Sankarsan Panda of Khandapada and Pravat Kumar Parida in Jagannathprasad under Gania Police limits in the district.

According to reports, the cops conducted a raid near Chakradharpur village and apprehended two persons in this connection.

The cops seized 640 bottles of Eskuf cough syrup having Codeine phosphate & Chlorpheniramine maleate, One M/c and other incriminating materials from their possession.

Following this, a case has been registered at Dasapalla Police Station in this connection under sections 274/275/276 of IPC read with Section 2 of the Odisha Act 3 of 1999.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.