64 Minors Among 433 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 433 new Covid Cases in the last 24 hours, health department sources confirmed on Tuesday. 

Covid-19 Report For 25th October:

  • New Positive Cases: 433
  • Of which 0-18 years: 64
  • In quarantine: 252
  • Local contacts: 181

District-wise cases:

1. Angul: 4

2. Balasore: 8

3. Bargarh: 6

4. Bhadrak: 7

5. Balangir: 1

6. Cuttack: 36

7. Deogarh: 8

8. Dhenkanal: 1

9. Ganjam: 2

10. Jagatsinghpur: 14

11. Jajpur: 8

12. Jharsuguda: 1

13. Kalahandi: 2

14. Kendrapada: 11

15. Khurda: 207

16. Mayurbhanj: 15

17. Nayagarh: 4

18. Nuapada: 9

19. Puri: 8

20. Rayagada: 2

21. Sambalpur: 17

22. Sonepur: 1

23. Sundargarh: 12

24. State Pool: 49

As per data:

  • New recoveries: 360
  • Cumulative tested: 21647068
  • Positive: 1039269
  • Recovered: 1026277
  • Active cases: 4623
